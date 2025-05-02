Report: WWE SmackDown Expected To Return To Two Hours In June 2025

According to a new report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE SmackDown is expected to revert back to its traditional two-hour format, with internal discussions centering on an early June 2025 timeframe.

Dave Meltzer noted that a specific date has been floated internally, though nothing is finalized as of yet:

“There has been talk that SmackDown goes back to two hours on 6/6 [June 6, 2025], but that is not a hard date,” Meltzer wrote. “It was expected at the end of May would be the move back.”

SmackDown has aired in a three-hour format since January 2025, coinciding with its move to USA Network. While the extended runtime has provided additional space for matches and storylines, fan reception has been mixed, with many expressing a preference for the classic two-hour pacing.

Meltzer added that WWE officials are still determining the final date, stating:

“Company sources say the date isn’t etched in stone but they expect it will be finalized this week.”

If confirmed, the move would restore the show to its pre-2025 runtime and could potentially impact the way WWE builds its weekly narrative heading into the summer.

