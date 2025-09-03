Report: WWE Talent Given Security Amid Fan Incidents On European Tour

Top WWE stars Rhea Ripley and Sheamus, along with other wrestlers, were swarmed by fans during the recent European tour in Paris.

According to Fightful Select, some WWE talent were provided with security for the company’s events, particularly for Clash in Paris.

The report did not specify which WWE stars received security, the details of the security arrangements, or whether this measure will continue beyond the weekend shows.

There have been a few concerning incidents with WWE stars, including Liv Morgan being stalked by obsessive fans and Roxanne Perez getting doxxed by someone who issued a threat to her online.