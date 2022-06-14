Reverse Battle Royal Announced for Slammiversary Pre-Show, Updated Card

Two matches will be featured on the Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show, with a “fan-favorite match” returning and the Digital Media Title on the line.

The Reverse Battle Royal will return for the Slammiversary pre-show this weekend. This is being billed as the “long-awaited return” of a “fan-favorite match” and “the most notorious match type” in Impact, yet it has previously sparked controversy.

There’s no word on how many people will compete or what the prize will be, but in the past, the Reverse Battle Royal has had 16-18 participants compete. In 2006, the contest was first held as part of the Fight For The Right Tournament. The Reverse Battle Royal begins outside the ring, with all competitors fighting their way inside. Everyone else is eliminated when the first seven wrestlers make it into the ring, and the rules revert to traditional Battle Royal standards. Once there are just two wrestlers left, the bout becomes a standard singles match. The Reverse Battle Royal winner is determined by the winner of the singles bout.

The Impact Digital Media Title match has been moved from the main Slammiversary pay-per-view event to the Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show, according to the announcement. Rich Swann will defend against Brian Myers in this match.

Swann recently defeated the injured Matt Cardona to win the new Digital Media Champion at a Wrestling Revolver event, however Cardona attacked Swann and fled the show still holding the championship. Cardona gave the title over to Myers, a longtime ally, in a vignette that aired on Impact recently, and now Swann will seek to reclaim it at Slammiversary.

Slammiversary 2022, Impact’s 20th anniversary celebration, will take place on Sunday, June 19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The pre-show for the Countdown To Slammiversary will air live on YouTube and Impact+ at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The main card will then air live on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The current card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Special Guest Enforcer: Mickie James.

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (c)

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, two mystery partners TBA)

Countdown To Slammiversary: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary: Reverse Battle Royal

Participants TBA

The match begins outside of the ring with everyone fighting until 7 wrestlers make it into the ring. The others are then eliminated, and the match switches to standard Battle Royal rules. The Battle Royal continues until there are 2 competitors left, and then they face off in a standard singles match to determine the winner.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.