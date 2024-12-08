Rey Fenix On His Current Situation With AEW: “I Will Have My Chance To Speak The Truth”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Penta El Zero Miedo of the Lucha Brothers became a free agent at the start of the month after his contract expired, and he is no longer listed on the company’s official roster page.
Penta’s brother, Rey Fenix, is in a different situation. He is still signed with AEW for several more months due to injury time being added to his contract. A fan took to Twitter (X) and said All Elite Wrestling is in the wrong for not using Fenix.
One-half of the Lucha Brothers, who hadn’t competed since July of this year, responded, “I will have my chance to speak the truth.”
Fenix also wrote, “No one stays in a place where they received inhumane treatment.”
You can check out the posts below.
I will have my chance to speak the truth.
— REY FENIX👑MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) December 7, 2024
No one stays in a place where they received inhumane treatment.
— REY FENIX👑MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) December 7, 2024