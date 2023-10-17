Rey Mysterio Comments On Triple H Running The Creative Process In WWE, Talks Retiring, More

On The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani spoke with WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul called out Mysterio after his fight with Dillon Danis on Saturday.

Here are the highlights:

Logan Paul calling him out after his boxing match with Dillon Danis:

“He said, ‘I have my eye on someone and something.’ He said, ‘That U.S. title, Rey Mysterio.’ I was like, What did he just say? No way’, and I had to rewind it to make sure. He called me out like, Okay. I’m not hard to find. You can find me every Friday night on SmackDown so I can’t wait to see what he has to say.”

Why he didn’t visit Eddie Guerrero’s grave for many years after his death:

“I couldn’t do it. It broke my heart that day, but it was very hard for me being at the funeral and seeing him and the burial, and then shortly after that, a day or two after, I had to go on tour and then interact with the fans and see the signs and the Eddy chants. That was very emotional for that period of time. So I just wanted to keep the memory in my heart and my head and remember the good times that we had, but for some reason, 2019 I said, ‘Okay, I think it might be time’, and we did it. It was very hard. Very, very hard.”

The development of Dominik Mysterio:

“I’m a SmackDown guy, so Mondays I’m home. I’ll sit down with my wife and watch RAW together and we see our son come out and we see the connection he has with the fans. It’s mind blowing, and to see his growth week after week after week for the past year and a couple of months since he did the turn, it’s unbelievable. I’m in awe every time I see it. When you connect with the fans, whether they love you or hate you, that’s what you need and he’s getting it. He understands it. There’s an instinct there that he feeds off and he does what he feels is the right thing to do at that moment, and if it was wrong, and somebody corrects him afterwards, he’ll learn. He’s like a sponge, and then the next time, he will apply, which I think is cool. Yes. His growth is like, I didn’t see this coming so fast.”

If he would like to have a hair vs mask match against Dominik:

“Why not? I would love that. I don’t think we’ve ever seen that here, hair versus mask. Imagine him bald?”

When he thinks he will retire:

“I’m hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two, maybe.”

Who is on his Mount Rushmore:

“I have to throw Eddie in there because without Eddie, this whole growth of Lucha Libre would probably be different. You know, even when Mil Mascaras was part of WWE, it was big, but it didn’t expand and I wish it would have. So Eddie kind of just opened the doors for all of us. So I said Hogan, Flair, Eddie, and if I personally have to throw another one, I love the Rock and I love Stone Cold, but I would throw Kurt Angle in there too.”

What makes Triple H a good person be in charge of creative:

“He was part of the roster so he understands what we do and go through and I don’t think they could have picked a better person to take that role. He’s been doing incredible, incredible. From the whole writing team and him and whoever the final person that gives the authorization to say, ‘That’s a go’, it’s been doing really, really good. To a certain extent, you know, we would have times where things would be changed last minute. Right now everything’s flowing very smooth, very, very smooth and it’s a good atmosphere.”

