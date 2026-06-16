Rey Mysterio Shares Update On Daughter Aalyah’s WWE Training Plans

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appeared on an episode of Six Feet Under alongside fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker to discuss various topics, including his daughter Aalyah’s progress at the WWE Performance Center.

Mysterio said, “We’ve been going back and forth, trying to see if Aalyah was motivated enough to go up to the PC and dedicate some time to training, like full-time… She’s getting ready to go up there and establish herself at the PC. So, I’m excited! This is… I couldn’t have – if you would’ve told me, ‘Your kids are gonna go out there and become wrestlers; both of them!’ [I would have said] ‘Eh, I think you’re wrong.’”

On insisting that she finish her degree first:

“She graduated in July of last year, that’s from UCSD, Human Biology, showed me the diploma, goes, ‘Okay, I’m ready’… I’ve never pushed the sport down their throat. It’s all came out of them, like, they wanted to be a part of this.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)