Rhea Ripley Now Wearing a Heart Monitor (Photo)

WWE star Rhea Ripley revealed on social media that she is wearing a heart monitor. The device is often worn to monitor any prospective heart abnormalities.

Ripley had fun with the post, which featured a photo of her wearing the heart monitor and the comment “I’m Iron Man,” obviously alluding to his Arc Reactor.

Since the WWE Raw broadcast on June 6th, Ripley has been inactive. At the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, she won a Fatal 4-Way match to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship, but the match was scrapped since Ripley was not cleared to compete.

After taking a knee to the face in the Fatal 4-Way, Ripley was injured. She then disclosed that she had suffered a jaw and brain injury. She has not provided any other information, but it is thought that the brain damage is concussion-related. She had to have dental treatment done as a result of the jaw damage.

Before today, we were not aware that she had any heart conditions. We hope for a speedy recovery for Ripley.

You can check out the photo of Ripley wearing a heart monitor below: