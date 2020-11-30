Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Losing Her Momentum

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, WWE NXT star Rhea Ripley talked about her loss to Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 36 and her momentum cooling off in recent months.

“It did feel like (the wind was taken out). I felt like I went through a stage where I was losing confidence in myself because I wasn’t portrayed the same way. Even now, I’m still slowly building myself back up from it. My confidence was tainted a little, which sucks because I try to keep it up and do my best all the time. I don’t know if it was something in my head that wasn’t getting the picture, I just got a little bit lost after that. Now, I feel like I’m getting back on track. Building myself back up has been hard, it’s been difficult, but I’ve found my track now and I’m getting back on it.”

“I’ll watch matches from NXT UK, from the Shayna build-up, and I gotta remember who I am because I forgot who I was for a little bit and I hate forgetting who I am because it makes me feel like the first Mae Young Classic when I lost myself. I like being me and portraying myself in a certain way. So I’ve gone back and watched the old stuff and being like, ‘This is how I used to act, this is what I need to do now.’ It’s been helping me.”

