Ric Flair and Steve Austin Play Word Association; Triple H, Sting, Shawn Michaels & More

As noted, the next “Broken Skull Sessions” episode on the WWE Network will air this Sunday with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, the host, and Ric Flair.

Below is a new clip from the show, featuring Stone Cold playing “word association” with The Nature Boy. Austin gave Flair several names of Superstars and Hall of Famers, and here are his replies:

* Randy Orton – Unbelievable

* Triple H – Not only a great worker but a great executive

* Ricky Steamboat – The greatest of all-time

* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair – The G.O.A.T. for the women’s division

* Sting – One of the greatest guys I’ve ever known

* Shawn Michaels – The greatest in-ring performer of all-time (Austin agreed)