Ric Flair Claims He Didn’t Know About Charlotte’s WWE Return Despite Being Backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was backstage at the WWE SmackDown on December 30th, 2022, but during his podcast, Flair claimed that he had no idea his daughter Charlotte was going to return.

“I was in the building and left and didn’t know it. It was the first time in so many years that nobody knew. I was in the building, I went and saw Roman (Reigns) and John (Cena), it was the greatest time and I really felt like part of the family again. I had a ball, but I didn’t even know. I left and went to American Social [sports bar in Tampa, FL], and then I got word that she was there. I had a couple of drinks with the hockey players. Hockey players on the Lightning like to drink. I wasn’t going to go back to the building. I watched it and they put it on every TV for me. It was amazing. That was old-school kayfabe.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)