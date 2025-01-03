Ric Flair Praises AEW’s Growth And Calls Tony Khan A ‘Genuine Guy’

WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair appeared on the Five Star podcast to discuss a number of topics, including AEW.

Flair said, “They’re doing a phenomenal job, AEW. They’re on a level playing field entertainment-wise with anybody.”

On his friendship with Tony Khan and what he thinks of the AEW President:

“We’re very close. I think he’s one of the greatest, not just great promoter, I think he’s one of the greatest people, human beings I’ve ever met. He is very caring and genuine guy. He’s got more money than God. I bought time on a jet — Tony’s got a jet, probably several.”

