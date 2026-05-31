Ric Flair Responds After Legal Threat Sparks Family Speculation

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a legal threat on his official Twitter (X) account, alleging that someone close to him is infringing on his “Flair” trademark. While Flair did not specify whom he was referring to, it seemed he was alluding to “Green Flair,” the name of a recycling company associated with his son, David Fliehr, on LinkedIn.

Flair later deleted his original post on Twitter (X) and subsequently released another statement via F4WOnline.com, clarifying that he is not suing his son. He encouraged David to try to be independent and asked him not to sell one of his robes.

Flair wrote, “I’m Obviously Not Suing My Son. Just Reminding Him That You Can’t Have The Best Of Both Worlds! Use Your God-Given Name, Fliehr, Which Isn’t Worth A Cup Of Coffee. Or Your Wife’s Name, Who Has Had 3 Generations Of Success. Also, Please Don’t Sell My Robes That I Let You Use During Your Career As You Have Already Sold One. You’re 47 Years Old… Now Stand On Your Own Two Feet Please.”

Flair’s recent comments about not suing his son have been removed. David Fliehr also had a stint in WCW from 1999 to 2001, where he became the WCW United States Champion and a WCW Tag Team Champion.