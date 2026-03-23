Ricky Morton To Guest Coach At WWE Performance Center This Week

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently announced on Twitter (X) that he will guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week.

Morton wrote, “Orlando, Florida for the week!

Fortunate to be able to teach, train, & give back. 🤟

Catch ya soon, PC.”

In 2017, Morton and his Rock N’ Roll Express partner, Robert Gibson, were both inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Morton continues to compete in the independent wrestling scene, participating in one match this year on March 6th at PWL Keep On Rockin’.

He regularly performs for various wrestling promotions, including GCW, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, Appalachian Championship Wrestling, and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. Last year, he held the title of BRCW Heavyweight Champion for 175 days.