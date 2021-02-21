Ricochet Addresses Criticism Of His In-Ring Style

WWE star Ricochet commented a video of himself hitting a double moonsault and then addressed criticism of his in-ring style in a series of tweets:

This sucks! This is gymnastics not rasslin!! Can he do a headlock tho? What was the story of the flip? https://t.co/hvub5J8CcX — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 20, 2021

Exactly, but many people don’t realize that. And that’s obviously not how every match Will and I have had was like. But yes when you have him and I in a match, most likely that’s what the people want to see and what the promoter booked us in a match together for. https://t.co/AibtP4JLPK — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 20, 2021

At the end of the day “professional wrestling” isn’t “true” wrestling either. It’s not collegiate wrestling. It’s an art form, so it can be portrayed any way the artist feels. Same with music. People have different tastes. https://t.co/QqbYUFdAbO — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 20, 2021

And let me nip this in the bud real fast. No, it’s not my bosses telling me that I suck and that I can’t wrestle. https://t.co/Y6ERgz6Ndi — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 20, 2021