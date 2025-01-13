Ricochet Segment Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Heading into the Maximum Carnage edition of AEW Dynamite on January 15, the AEW President has announced a new segment involving Ricochet.

Ricochet will address his heinous scissors attack of Swerve Strickland at the show scheduled to take place this Wednesday night in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Also scheduled for the January 15 show:

* Ricochet will speak live

* AEW Women’s Casino Gauntlet

* HOOK vs. Christian Cage

* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party & Mark Briscoe

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW World Championship)