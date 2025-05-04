Rikishi Shares Bold Take On Roman Reigns And The Bloodline’s Future

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has offered bold insight into the future of The Bloodline, advocating for an expansion that includes a women’s faction, while reaffirming that the legendary Samoan family is still the industry’s most vital force.

Speaking on his “Rikishi Fatu Off The Top” podcast, Rikishi passionately backed the idea of a female counterpart to the men’s Bloodline faction, especially following backstage segments featuring Naomi and Nia Jax on WWE programming.

“Why not?” Rikishi asked. “I think it’s good for business… The Bloodline is not only men in the family… We got females in this family, females that can work, females that can draw, females that can carry the ball.”

Rikishi named Ava Raine (The Rock’s daughter), Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, and his daughter-in-law Naomi as his ideal four-woman lineup.

“Those will be the four,” he said. “I feel it would be Ava… [Nia] Jax… Tamina. And Naomi.”

He believes such a faction would be a powerful addition to WWE’s women’s division and carry on the Anoa’i legacy in new, exciting ways.

The Hall of Famer also gave major props to Jacob Fatu, current WWE United States Champion, who recently aligned with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

“Just sitting there… reminiscing of where he came from… ‘Man, Uncle, you called it,’” Rikishi said, quoting his nephew. “To me, this kid is destined for big things… I feel that this is just one title that you’re going to go through.”

On the subject of Roman Reigns, who has been absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania 41, Rikishi made it clear the former Undisputed Champion’s story is far from over.

“Roman plotting right now,” he said confidently. “He got his coming, I guarantee you.”

Rikishi also addressed fan speculation that The Bloodline era might be winding down, shutting down those rumors with a sharp critique.

“How about we just take out the Bloodline from all the top angles… and let’s just see what type of box office draw that they can draw… Without any member of the Bloodline within that angle, it’s not going to work.”

Responding to internet talk about a potential “Shield 2.0” involving Reigns and CM Punk, Rikishi didn’t hold back his doubts.

“You can never reduplicate… the originals,” he said. “I don’t know if CM Punk is the guy to be able to be in that faction with Roman.”

As WWE continues to reshape its top storylines following WrestleMania 41, Rikishi’s comments reinforce how central the Anoa’i legacy remains — and how it may evolve further in the months ahead.

