Road Dogg Believes Cody Rhodes Hasn’t Earned A World Title Win Yet

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James claims that Cody Rhodes becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39 would have been too soon for him.

Rhodes was unable to ‘finish the story’ earlier this month when he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39: Night Two.

The outcome received mixed reactions from fans, with many believing that WrestleMania 39 was the ideal time to crown a new champion.

James argued on his “Oh You Didn’t Know?” podcast that Rhodes needed more adversity to overcome before winning the big one.

He stated, “He came in and he had no adversity. He went right through the [Royal] Rumble, right through everybody, and right to the champion. And so the argument could be made, if you just give it to him now, did he earn it?”

On the RAW episode following WrestleMania 39, Rhodes was attacked by Brock Lesnar, and a match between the two is expected at the upcoming WWE Backlash event.

You can check out the complete podcast below: