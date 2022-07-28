Road Dogg Calls Dolph Ziggler His Own Worst Enemy

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was discussed by WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg on his most recent edition of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast. Road Dogg said he believes Dolph Ziggler is his own worst enemy:

“I have my qualms about Dolph Ziggler,” Road Dogg said. “He’s one of the best workers and bumpers I’ve seen in a long time. He just is his own worst enemy sometimes. I think it’s just, I don’t know if it’s the attitude of, the older guys don’t know what they’re doing. He just always has a, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’ attitude and doesn’t ever do anything you say. But, I do think, to this day, he is one of the best bumpers in the industry and has been around doing it to this day.”





