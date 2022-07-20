Road Dogg Says AEW Gave Wardlow the ‘Jabroni Title,’ Calls AEW an Indie Show With Nice Cameras

Former WWE Producer Road Dogg recently spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone’s podcast for Sportskeeda for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Road Dogg did not hold back on his thoughts on AEW’s presentation and how certain wrestlers have been booked. He also commented on how AEW looks like an independent show.

What advice would he give AEW:

“I would talk to them about television wrestling and what we’re doing here. When you watch it, it looks like an indie show that somebody filmed with some nice cameras. People will win their match, get their hand raised, and just turn around and start walking away. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s a great shot. Thank you, dude, who just won the match and now you give me your a-crack and your back to look at.’ You have to think about this like it’s a television show because it is.”

How Wardlow was booked against Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite:

“I wasn’t a fan. It took him 18 minutes. First they give him the jabroni title. It doesn’t mean nothing when he was a guy that seemed like he was The guy, and maybe he is in the future. I just don’t think you needed to give him that other than the best title and then it took him 18 minutes to beat the jokey guy.”

“I didn’t understand it at all. It was literally booking 101. You put your big huge, beautiful baby face against this other beautiful babyface with a gang of guys out there, like, what are we trying to do here? What are you trying to do in this segment? What story are we telling? Is it just a good win for Wardlow? Okay, six minutes. Kick me, kick me, kick me, go for the superkick, and I powerbomb the crap out of you.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)