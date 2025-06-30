Rob Van Dam Defends Goldberg’s Return Ahead Of GUNTHER Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently addressed the ongoing discourse surrounding Bill Goldberg’s return to WWE, particularly the criticism that has surfaced online regarding Goldberg’s age.

Speaking candidly, RVD shared his thoughts on ageism in professional wrestling, defending the performance and value of older talent in the business.

“It really is subjective,” Van Dam explained. “People act like there should be this definitive line—like under 50, you’re not old, but over 50, suddenly you are. But what if you’re someone like Billy Gunn, who’s in his 50s and still beats the crap out of people in the ring? Are we just supposed to label him ‘old’ because of his age, even when he’s outperforming guys half his age?”

Van Dam also pushed back on the assumption that younger automatically means better or more desirable.

“If you’re in your 20s, you might think I’m old—but I don’t feel old, and I don’t see myself that way. Honestly, I would never trade being 54 to go back to being 23 or 24. Never. Maybe that makes me rare, but I’m proud of where I am and everything I’ve done to get here.”

He added that age-related criticism often says more about the person making it than the person it’s aimed at.

“It’s funny to me when people try to use age as an insult. Like, come on, man—don’t be that guy.”

As for Goldberg, the WWE Hall of Famer is set to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event, a clash that has already stirred headlines and opinions across the wrestling world.

