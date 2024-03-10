Roderick Strong On His Son Wanting To Be A Professional Wrestler

AEW star Roderick Strong recently spoke with Under the Ring on a number of topics including how his son Troy loves the wrestling business and has told him he wants to be a professional wrestler, but it is something he will not push to happen.

Strong said, “Well, he seems to love it. It’s not something that we push on him, but he loves what we do. He’s always telling me, he’s gonna be a professional wrestler, when he turns 18. That’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’ll see,’ but the fact that he’s so passionate about it, like right now, He’s really into Daniel Garcia. He loves the dance and is just fully behind him. I have heard Daniel Garcia’s entrance music probably over 1000 times in the last couple of months because we have different drives. We take him to school or we go to his baseball practice or something, and we have a list of songs that he likes. We gotta listen to that two or three times before we get to our location. So he’s just dancing, I don’t know. It’s awesome. You know, Daniel Garcia is a young man with a ton of potential with a great head on his shoulder. So it’s cool that my son looks up to someone like that currently.“

You can check out Strong’s comments in the video below.



