ROH TV On HonorClub Spoilers For 6/8/2023

The June 8, 2023 episode of ROH TV on HonorClub is in the books.

On Wednesday, the company taped the show at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Lexy Nair was the ring announcer.

– NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Maki Itoh def. Emi Sakura and Megan Baines.

– Daniel Garcia def. The DKC in a Pure Rules Match. Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn and Christopher Daniels were the Judges.

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7PM ET on HonorClub or WatchROH.com.