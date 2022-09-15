Roman Reigns Addresses the “Suffering Succotash” Promo Line From 2015

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his infamous promos from the past, including the “suffering succotash” line from 2015.

“The biggest one, I’ve had just some crappy promos, you get in early, you don’t have any equity, I wanna say something right now, I ain’t saying it, but 10 years ago, if Vince [McMahon] is like, you’re saying this, and it’s highlighted, then you’re gonna say it, and I said some crazy stuff. The suffering succotash. I don’t even remember, I just remember suffering succotash. And it was literally like eight years ago. I mean, I delivered some really good work over the past few years, and they’ll still be like suffering succotash. It’s just one of those deals.”

“And I came back from, I think it was my hernia injury early on, and I came back and the Rumble was coming up pretty soon, I did a run-in, beat up some people, and I did a promo backstage and I was supposed to be declaring for the Royal Rumble, and when I hit that declare, I forget how I flubbed it, but when I did, I just said, I flubbed, and I just looked right in the camera, we were in Cleveland, I remember, it was bad, and I was like, because it was a pretty dope segment of me coming in and beating everybody up, I think I speared Big Show, and then I’m supposed to have this, I’m declaring for the Royal Rumble and I’m gonna win it and go to WrestleMania, and just, yeah.”

You can watch the complete podcast below: