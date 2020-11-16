Roman Reigns – Drew Mcintyre Speculation, Latest News On SmackDown Changes

– During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on WWE teasing a Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre match during this past Friday’s edition of Smackdown:

“At some point they’re going to do that match. If they don’t do it now then that tells me they’re probably going to do it at WrestleMania.”

McIntyre challenges Randy Orton for the WWE Title on tonight’s RAW with the winner facing Reigns this Sunday at Survivor Series.

– It’s believed that Liv Morgan was originally scheduled to win the Survivor Series qualifying match on Smackdown but then plans changed and Chelsea Green was booked to win. With Green being injured early in the match, an audible was reportedly called and Morgan went back to being the winner. Meltzer said the following about the situation:

“In the original script Liv Morgan was going over, but then on Thursday night/Friday morning Vince tore up the whole script and re-wrote the show with Prichard I guess. So, all of the writers and producers had the old script, so literally nobody knew the show.”