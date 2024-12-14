Roman Reigns Officially Set For WWE RAW’s Netflix Launch Event

During the December 13, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, a captivating video package aired featuring Roman Reigns issuing a challenge to Solo Sikoa for a “Tribal Combat” match. This high-stakes bout is set to take place on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, scheduled for January 6, 2025.

The announcement has already generated significant buzz, as “Tribal Combat” carries deep implications within The Bloodline storyline. Fans eagerly anticipate how this match will further unfold the tensions between Reigns and Sikoa, marking a dramatic centerpiece for the launch of Raw’s new era on Netflix.

Reigns said, “I lost the bloodline. The entire bloodline. But most importantly, I lost my ula fala. See, the thing is, Solo, four years ago, you weren’t here. I didn’t take that ula fala. I earned it. My father, my uncle, your great uncles, they crown me with that responsibility because I was the man to lead this family. The only thing that matters to me is my family and my will of the ula fala and the responsibility that only I can handle.

January 6th is Netflix. That’s what it’s all about. For me, it’s tribal combat. You’re bloodline, one-one. And mine, one-one. I say we leave the tribes on the side and let them spectate. Tribal Chief versus Tribal Chief. On January 6th, on Netflix, I take back my bloodline. I take back my ula fala. I take back my respect. And once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge me.”