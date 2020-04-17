Roman Reigns Reveals Howard Finkel Was Concerned About Him Even With His Own Issues

Roman Reigns took to Twitter on Thursday to react to Howard Finkel’s passing. “The Fink” passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday. Reigns noted that despite battling his own health issues, the WWE Hall of Famer would always show more concern for Reigns and others. He said,

“Even as Howard’s health declined, he was more concerned about me and my fight to be healthy. We lost one of the greatest ever. He was the greatest ring announcer ever, and that couldn’t even compare to the human being that he was. RIP Fink.”