Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa To Challenge For Tag Titles At WWE Night Of Champions

You can officially pencil in a big championship match for the next WWE premium live event.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Knoxville, TN., the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship match for WWE Night Of Champions 2023 was made clear.

It was announced during the show that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be joining forces to challenge the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

“The Tribal Chief” dedicated the match to The Wild Samoans.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on May 27, 2023 for live WWE Night Of Champions results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.