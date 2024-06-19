Roman Reigns Unfollows Solo Sikoa On Instagram

The ongoing storyline of The Bloodline has taken an interesting turn.

Solo Sikoa has received the biggest push of his career thus far, as his new role in The Bloodline has seen him transition from Roman Reigns’ enforcer before Reigns left to take a break after WrestleMania XL to wanting to be the new Tribal Chief.

Since then, Jimmy Uso has been kicked out of the group, while Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga have joined. Although not confirmed, it appears that Jacob Fatu will be added to the storyline when he debuts on WWE television.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has a long-term plan to make Sikoa the faction’s dominant force. There is still no word on when Reigns will return to television.

As seen below, fans have noticed that Reigns no longer follows Sikoa on Instagram.