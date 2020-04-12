Ronda Rousey Continues To Troll WWE Fans On Social Media

Ronda Rousey was back at it again on Twitter after recently calling WWE fans “ungrateful” and referring to WWE as “fake fighting”. In an earlier post (see below), she noted that she was a “kayfabe killer” and that anyone who was upset about her calling wrestling “fake fighting” has never been in a real fight.

At the end of the day, she took an old quote from Hulk Hogan, calling the fans “jabronie marks without a life”. She said,

“Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks”