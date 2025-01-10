Ronda Rousey Gives Birth To Her Second Daughter With Travis Browne

Former WWE Women’s Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey surfaced on social media to introduce her second daughter to the world.

“Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound,” Rousey wrote via Instagram.

Rousey famously worked as one-third of the first-ever women’s main event in WrestleMania history, taking on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the headline bout at the WrestleMania 35 premium live event back in April of 2019.

Our congratulations to Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne on their new bundle of joy.