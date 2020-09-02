Rusev Comments On If He’s Bitter About His WWE Release

During a recent Twitch stream, former WWE star Miro (Rusev) commented on if he’s bitter about his release from WWE:

“When they signed me, they never said they’re gonna push me. They never said, ‘Hey, you signed this contract back in FCW. We’re gonna push you to the moon.’ They didn’t have to do any of that. I had so much fun the entire time there. We all have frustrating times but I’m pretty sure everybody has a frustrating time [wherever] they work. But when you think about it, if I was not there I would’ve never met CJ [Lana], and that alone, it just gives me good feelings just thinking about that. If nothing else, just that I know my wife that’s more than enough and on top of that, living my dream, traveling the world and all of that. There’s nothing to be sour about. You just gotta move on man, and I’m happy. I’m not miserable at all. I was happy the day I got fired, I’m happy still and I’ll be happy tomorrow.” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)