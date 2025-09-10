Rusev Reveals His Goals For His Current WWE Run

WWE star Rusev spoke with Vox Catch about various topics, including his objectives for his current run with the company.

Rusev said, “Well, they’ve changed and they are keep changing. My main goal was, you know, to show these young kids that they need to take advantage of the opportunity they have, you know, to go to show up every day, work hard and strive for more. Because I see a lot of them, they just are complacent. And I’ve been there and I know how they feel. So I wanted to help them.”

You can check out Rusev’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)