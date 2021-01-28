Ryback Claims That He Has Been Receiving Death Threats

Former WWE star Ryback noted the following on Twitter in regards to the recent comments made about him by Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio:
Can’t thank @bustedopenradio enough for giving @themarkhenry a platform to completely lie on behalf of @wwe Receiving death threats and messages of intent to harm me and my family in 2021 is no joke. Fucking disgusting what you guys have provoked with this.
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 28, 2021
Ryback also clarified his recent comments about championships being props:
The term prop is not a disrespectful term. If you understand business and marketing you would understand all Championships in all sports and entertainment are props. That doesn’t mean they don’t mean anything and I never said they didn’t. I love wrestling, not WWE. BIG difference https://t.co/6YYGSFdcXC
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 27, 2021