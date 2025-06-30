Ryback Reacts To CM Punk Saudi Arabia Apology Amid Online Criticism

Just ahead of the 2025 WWE Night of Champions premium live event, CM Punk issued a public apology for his controversial 2020 Instagram post, where he infamously said, “suck a blood money covered d*ck in Saudi Arabia.” The post, made during Punk’s time away from WWE, resurfaced in the lead-up to his first appearance in the Kingdom since returning to the company.

Following the event, Paul “Triple H” Levesque praised Punk’s statement during the post-show press conference, stating he was “incredibly proud” of Punk for taking accountability and showing respect to the fans in Saudi Arabia.

However, not everyone shared that sentiment. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics posted a critical editorial on Twitter/X, sarcastically headlined: “NEW: An inspiring moment of self-realization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as CM Punk courageously aligns himself with a visionary government that criminalizes being gay and occasionally kills its critics.”

The post sparked strong reactions online, including a response from former WWE star Ryback, who surprisingly came to Punk’s defense despite their long-standing feud.

“I’ve had my issues with Punk, but I don’t see him as a sellout,” Ryback wrote. “He returned to do what he loves and to make money — much like you’re doing by writing critical think pieces about others for clicks.

“WWE is a global business, and working at that level means navigating complex deals, personal beliefs, and public perception. His apology wasn’t about abandoning values — it was about how he expressed them publicly in ways that hurt professional relationships.”

The moment has ignited further debate around WWE’s ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia and the balance between personal beliefs, corporate interests, and global expansion.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates and fallout from WWE Night of Champions.