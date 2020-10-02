Sami Zayn On His Clash of Champions Ladder Match, Johnny Gargano Praises Chad Gable

– In an interview with DailyStar.co.uk, Johnny Gargano praised WWE Smackdown star Chad Gable:

“With what he’s shown people he’s capable of doing, I think he’s tremendous. I am in that camp of people who wants more for him because he has shown that, when you give him the ball, he can run with it further than anyone – he can go. Even Kurt Angle, one of the best of all time, says that Chad Gable is like a mini him – you’ve got a mini Kurt Angle on your hands! You’ve got to strike while the iron is hot and Chad, if he gets an opportunity, will make the most of it, and hopefully he’ll get that opportunity.

With what we do in wrestling, it is all about timing. You’ve got to be prepared, and just from seeing how hard that guy works, he is always prepared. So now it just comes down to timing. I do believe that if he keeps working hard, he’ll get the opportunities he deserves. I think Chad Gable will show the world… when the time comes, he’s gonna kill it.”

– Sami Zayn wrote the following about his ladder match from the Clash of Champions PPV: