Sami Zayn Set For Live Comedy Show As Part Of “Netflix Is A Joke” Festival

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE star Sami Zayn recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced he will be doing a live comedy show on Saturday, May 11th in Los Angeles, California as part of the “Netflix is a Joke” festival.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

You can check out Zayn’s post below.

