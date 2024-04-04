Sami Zayn Set For Live Comedy Show As Part Of “Netflix Is A Joke” Festival

WWE star Sami Zayn recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced he will be doing a live comedy show on Saturday, May 11th in Los Angeles, California as part of the “Netflix is a Joke” festival.
Tickets for the show are set to go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.com.
You can check out Zayn’s post below.
🚨🚨🚨 So excited about this!
I will be doing a live comedy show as part of @NetflixIsAJoke Festival in LA.
Tickets go on sale Friday 4/5.
PRESALE tix available TOMORROW, Thursday 4/4 with Promo code: SAMI @LiveNationCmdy https://t.co/4gjK5Sdvdn pic.twitter.com/wd0cqJmA3x
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 3, 2024