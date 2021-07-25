Sami Zayn Talks Performing In Front Of Crowds Again, Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

– As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on FOX, Sami Zayn lost to Finn Balor in a singles match.

Zayn tweeted about his match against Balor:

“Still buzzing from my match last night with Finn in front of 12,000 fans in Cleveland. While the result can (and will) be contested, it’s been a long time since I got to feel the distinct high that comes using & pushing your body to really play with a crowd. I love that feeling.”

– WWE’s YouTube channel uploaded this free match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe from Backlash 2018: