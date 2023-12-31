Sammy Guevara Gives His Thoughts On The Stadium Stampede Match

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics including the Stadium Stampede Match.

Guevara said, “That was such a crazy time for wrestling, the pandemic and everything. And then it’s like, Okay, we’re gonna wrestle in this big empty stadium, and then we’re all talking about ideas and stuff. And then it almost became a bit of like, how much bad stuff can happen to me in the match? I mean, I’m chased by a golf cart. I’m getting chased by a horse. I’m getting hit by sprinklers. I get thrown off of this thing through this platform by Kenny. I remember the day there was one idea for the horse to chase Hagar, and I knew the golf cart was chasing me later. And I was like, guys, I think this should be the bit, just bad thing after bad thing. Like, I don’t ever catch a break. It was probably one of the most fun matches, even though it took forever to film. And then, as we’re filming it, too, we find out it’s probably going to be the last match of Double or Nothing, so it’s like the main event. So that was like really cool, too. And then, you know, I was mad I wasn’t a part of this year’s. You know, I got to be a part of the first two and missed the third one, but it looked good.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.