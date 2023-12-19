Samoa Joe Believes A Lot Of Athletes And Celebrities Mimic Pro Wrestlers

AEW star Samoa Joe recently spoke with In The Zone on a number of topics including how the production and spectacle that is being used in Taylor Swift concerts is something that pro wrestling has been doing for years now and it is similar to what pro wrestling uses to hype up the crowds.

Joe said, “I feel like what a lot of Swifties are experiencing, her music is great, but the production and spectacle, we’ve been doing it for years. Any pro wrestling fan who goes to that concert will recognize a lot of the same tactics we use to get the crowd hyped up.”

He also talked about how a lot of the athletes and celebrities today mimic the things pro wrestlers do.

“A lot of the mannerisms and things we do in the ring inevitably flow over into pop culture and the regular world. You see athletes and various other celebrities kind of mimicking things we do. I’m very proud of that and always will be. It’s a big part of why pro wrestling is part of Americana. It’s something ingrained in our culture, it’s fun, everyone likes to turn their brain off and suspend disbelief and have a good time. That’s definitely what we provide.”

