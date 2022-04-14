Samoa Joe Wins ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite and New Wrestler Debuts

In the main event of the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Susuki to capture the Ring of Honor Television Title in a hard-hitting match that includes numerous exchanges of chops.
#AndNew!!! The new ROH World TV Champion is @SamoaJoe! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/d5ZJqKqQgt
After the match, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt revealed that their special present for Joe was a middle finger. 7-foot-3 Satnam Singh, who is known for being the first-ever player from India to be drafted by the NBA, attacked Joe and Lethal laid out Joe with the Lethal Injection.
.@SamoaJoe's victory celebration is cut short by the TV debut of Satnam Singh @hellosatnam here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dlXYNyRKv0
