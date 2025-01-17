Saraya Breaks Silence On AEW TV Absence

Saraya has been absent from AEW television for several months, last appearing on the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she competed in a 4-Way AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose. This followed her program with Hayter earlier in 2024.

During the summer of 2024, Saraya signed a new deal with AEW, keeping her under contract through September 2025. However, she has been on a self-imposed hiatus from the company since the fall. While attending the 11th annual Reality Television Awards in November, Saraya confirmed she was taking a “small break” from AEW.

More recently, Saraya addressed rumors regarding her absence. In response to a Twitter troll who speculated that her time off was related to her wearing a Steve Austin shirt on social media, Saraya clarified the situation:

“You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want.”

As of now, it remains unclear when Saraya will return to AEW programming. Fans eagerly await updates on her next steps in the promotion.