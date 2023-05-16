Saraya Offers Advice To Her Younger-Self: “Don’t Have Sex On Camera …”

Saraya recently appeared as a guest on the Wilde On podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During her appearance on the program hosted by fellow women’s wrestling veteran Taylor Wilde, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about advice she would give to her younger self.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On advice she would like to give to her younger self: “Don’t have sex on camera. I would tell her that, though. Honestly, with all the stuff that happened to me, like, I don’t regret anything — I really don’t. Even though all that stuff is out there, and everything is very public with the struggles I’ve gone through, I’m so thankful that it happened to me because I was able to be strong enough to come out of it.”

On how she wouldn’t pull any punches when talking to her younger self: “But, also, I’m able to help people with it now. Even back then, I would tell a 13-year-old Saraya that ‘s–t’s gonna get real and you’re gonna hit rock bottom at a certain point.’ You’re gonna come out of it and become a better person. There are people that love you in this world. I’ll also try and tell her that social media isn’t real. At one point, I believed it was.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.