Saraya Talks About AEW Possibly Going All In On Women’s Tag-Team Division

Several female talents in All Elite Wrestling are still waiting for their opportunity.

Saraya spoke about this during a recent interview with Forbes, as well as her thoughts on an AEW women’s tag-team division.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On AEW going in on a women’s tag division: “I’m always for an all-women’s show, for sure. I feel like there could be a tag division we could get going as well. Like [women’s] tag team championships. I don’t think we should load wrestling with a ton of championships, but there is space for a women’s tag division, too.”

On how there are a ton of women backstage still not being fully utilized: “There are a lot of women we have backstage that are not on the show, and that could give them an opportunity to be on the show. There is always so much we could do with the women, and people don’t realize how much talent we have backstage.”

Check out the complete Saraya interview by visiting Forbes.com.