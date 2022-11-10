Sasha Banks Accused of Trolling Fans Online With AEW Teasers

Sasha Banks posted two photos to her Instagram Stories this afternoon, indicating that she is in her hometown of Boston, the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Agganis Arena.

Banks’ posts sparked widespread speculation on social media that she was teasing her AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite. While this fueled the rumor mill, Banks is unlikely to join AEW anytime soon due to her WWE contract, and even if she did sign with AEW, she is unlikely to spoil her debut.

Banks and Naomi have been out of WWE since mid-May, when they walked out as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Since then, there have been numerous rumors and unconfirmed reports about their WWE futures, and while it is believed that they will eventually return to work for the company, nothing has been confirmed.

Banks’ second photo, shown below, indicated that she was at some sort of arena or venue. She captioned the photo “LFG,” which stands for “let’s f***ing go.”

Banks has been accused of trolling fans on social media with the posts, knowing what kind of speculation they would manifest.

Last week, Banks and Naomi were reinstated in the WWE Crown Jewel intro, but this was only temporary, and it was later revealed that the wrong intro was used for the event. They have not been included in subsequent intros.

We know that Banks has been training with various wrestler friends in Mexico and other countries in recent months. Banks also took to Instagram last week to tease something big coming up, which you can read about by clicking here.

We don’t know why Banks is in Boston tonight, but we’ll keep you updated. Below are screenshots of the aforementioned Instagram Story posts: