Sasha Banks Registers Trademark for Her New Name Amidst AEW Rumors

Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, has filed a trademark application for the name “Mone’ Banks.” The date of filing is 12/27, and it was done through her company Soulnado Inc.

The filing is worth mentioning because there have been numerous rumors about her future. What is known is that she is in Japan and will appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. There is a lot of speculation that she is the mystery person who will appear as Saraya’s partner on AEW Dynamite on January 11th.

So far, Soulnado Inc has filed the following documents:

– Mone’ Banks

– Mercedes Mone’

– Mone’ Talks

– Bank Mone’

– Statement Maker

Here is the filing description for Mone’ Banks:

G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry

G & S: Decals; Stickers; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Pictures in the nature of printed photographs; Posters made of paper; Printed post cards; Printed postcards; Printed posters

G & S: Coffee mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty

G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Leggings; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures

G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician in the field of music, film, or sports entertainment for entertainment purposes