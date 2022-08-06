Sasha Banks To Have New Look Upon Rumored Return To WWE (Photos)

It looks like “The Boss” will be sporting a new look if-and-when she returns in front of the WWE Universe.

As noted, WWE announced on Friday night the start of a tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions that will kick off with this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Rumored to return in the tourney are the last women to hold the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships prior to walking out on the company before a WWE TV taping back in May — Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Ahead of the rumored return of “The Boss,” Banks has surfaced in fan-shared photos via social media that appear to indicate she has new hair colors.

In one photo, Banks appears at a meet-and-greet in Chicago, Illinois signing fan-autographs while wearing a multi-colored wig.

Check out the photos below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage, including the start of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament.