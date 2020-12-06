Schedule Changes To WWE SmackDown and AEW Dynamite?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that there could be possible schedule changes for both WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite later this month due to sporting events. Meltzer stated the following:

Regarding Smackdown: “The Smackdown on [December] 18th could be on FS1, that’s not clear right now. The Pac 12, I believe it is, championship football game will either be on the Friday or Saturday night that weekend. It has not been decided. If it’s on Friday night then Smackdown will move to FS1, if it’s on Saturday night then obviously Smackdown stays on FOX.”

Regarding Dynamite: “The show on the [December] 23rd because the NBA is starting, the 23rd edition of Dynamite is up in the air when the show will take place. At first, it looked like TNT was going to have a 7:30 and 10:30 game, which meant that they’re off, there’s no way, but now it looks like the 10:30 game will be on ESPN and the 7:30 game will be on TNT. Logically, you would think that means that AEW is going to air 10-midnight or 10:30 or 11:30. That is not official, that just looks logical. It could be moved to a new day, it’s just one day, whatever.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)