Scott D’Amore Discusses Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Future Going Into 2025 And Beyond

Former TNA President Scott D’Amore spoke with Steven Muelhausen of Sports Illustrated on a number of topics, including Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s future going into 2025 and beyond.

D’Amore said, “These are our marquee shows in 2024, it’s our proof of concept, this is us showing you what we’re going to be about. Then, our plan is really a 2025 plan, you will see some announcements coming out soon, both domestically and internationally with our partnerships and collaborations. I think our Q1 2025 plan is you’re going to see a few events domestically, you will see us outside of Windsor, which has been a big question, we’ve been contacted from everybody in British Columbia to the Maritimes. Obviously, Ontario is going to be our base, but we’re looking to expand and grow Toronto, a key market in Canada that we want to get back into, then I think we have some really exciting stuff internationally planned for Q1 of 2025, if fans tune in, see what we got and then sit back and watch the ride as we gear up for what I think will be a really awesome 2025 season.”