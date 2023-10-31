Seth Rollins Addresses His WWE Future

Seth Rollins has been a top star for WWE for nearly a decade and remains a key feature on the card.

Rollins is currently the face of the WWE RAW brand after defeating AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions, with his next title defense scheduled for Saturday at Crown Jewel against Drew McIntyre.

Rollins was asked on Mythical Kitchen’s ‘Last Meal’ show if there have been times when he has considered retiring from wrestling.

“Had a lot of injuries. I’m constantly banged up. Bumps and bruises here and there separated my shoulders like, more times than I can count. Broke my jaw, you know, blew my knee out completely. Tore my MCL a separate time after that. I had a little baby girl. And then you start to think like, okay, well, when do I want to wrap this thing up? You know, mostly so I can be like an active father for her, you know, and not just be gone on the road all the time. I went to see one of my favorite bands a couple of weeks ago called The Wonder Years, and the lead singer, Dan, is a good friend of mine, and he’s got this bit where he kind of like tells the audience, you know, we’re closer to the end than we are to the beginning. Yeah. And that resonated with me. And like, the crowd boos and they’re like, no, don’t boo. But then he turns it around and he’s still, you know, he’s like, we got a lot more in the tank. Yeah. And so that’s how I felt. That was a real fire-up moment for me. You know I’m up there in the bleachers, not in the pit, nowhere near. No, but I wanted a moonsault in the pit. But the dad in me said, don’t moonsault into the pit. So you know yin and yang. We’re balanced out. I don’t intend on stopping any time soon. Like I said, I’m still in that window. The business is hot. I’m having a lot of fun. So I don’t know. I don’t see it any time in the immediate future. Let’s just say that.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)