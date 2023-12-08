Seth Rollins Addresses Roman Reigns’ Part-Time Schedule As Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently appeared as a guest on Jimmy Traina’s “SI Media podcast” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rollins was asked if the roster talks about who will eventually beat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title:

“I mean, to be honest with you as of late, because he’s been so absent, I don’t even really think it’s been a topic of conversation amongst fans, let alone the locker room. I think it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity, but it’s such a glass ceiling opportunity. Like, it feels like almost, it’s one of those things where it may never happen, like what’s the point in wasting your time over there because the glass ceiling is so obvious and so thick, which is nice on my end with the World Heavyweight Championship.”

Rollins continued, “I feel like there’s much more of a real conversation to be had about who’s the guy that’s going to be able to dethrone me, if that’s ever the case, you know, because I’m available, I’m around, I’m visible, and I put myself out there. I take risks that Roman isn’t really taking at the moment. So yeah, I don’t know, man. I think obviously when he shows back up whenever that may be, I think he’s got some SmackDowns coming up here in the next month, you know, maybe that’ll start just, you know, reignite that conversation, especially as we move into WrestleMania season, which, you know, we can assume he’ll be at that show. It’s safe to assume that one I think, I think at this point. I think once he starts showing back up a little bit more, that conversation might reignite a little bit, but honestly, I think that’s more of a fan base thing. You know, it’s an audience thing, you know, just like a kind of who’d done it, you know, who’s gonna do it type thing, but from the locker room perspective, I think it’s just one of those things where like Roman is off on his own his own world doing his own thing. If you take a little rowboat out to the Island of Relevancy at some point, you know, you check the weather out, and leave. For us, it’s really not as big of a thing. It doesn’t seem like it’s prominent anyway.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)